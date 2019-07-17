Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti. Picture credit: safa.net

CAIRO – Two more coaches have lost their jobs and another is expected to depart in coming days as the fallout from the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt continues for the sides who did not live up to expectations. Paul Put was fired by Guinea on Monday despite his side reaching the last 16 while Ricardo Mannetti has not had his contract renewed after Namibia lost all three group games.

The future of two-time Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard with Morocco also appears heading to an end with local media on Monday trumpeting his departure only for the coach to leave his immediate future unclear with an opaque statement.

“At my request, I have met (Fouzi) Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation,” said Renard.

“We have taken stock of the competition that has just ended for us. We also talked about the future, I gave him my opinion. We have agreed not to make any public statement.”

Paul Put, head coach of Guinea during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals last 16 match against Algeria. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Morocco had been one of the pre-tournament favourites but their elimination on post-match penalties by tiny Benin in the last 16 was a major shock for the tournament.

Frenchman Renard, 50, won the title in 2012 with Zambia and in 2015 with Ivory Coast, and had a good chance of an unprecedented third title with three countries.

Belgian Put traded blames with captain Ibrahima Traore over tactics at the tournament and his dismissal was announced by the Guinea Football Federation who accused him of meddling in financial matters.

The 44-year-old Mannetti departed after five years in charge of Namibia and was on Monday replaced by Bobby Samaria.

Reuters



