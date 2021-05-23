’Unacceptable and improper’: Mamelodi Sundowns issue apology to Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after hostile reception

WARNING: Contains strong language

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns have issued a formal apology to Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after some fans of Masandawana were videoed jeering, swearing and taunting the Egyptian giants’ coach prior to their CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match was drawn 1-1 with Ahly advancing 3-1 on aggregate in the two-legged tie.

“I was emotional today when I saw the placards outside the stadium. When the bus stopped, there were people swearing at me and my mother. I asked myself what more could I have done to get the respect of this team (Sundowns) but I understand that it’s football. I know the person who is behind it that is bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life,” said Mosimane.

Sundowns have since condemned the behaviour from a section of their fans.

ALSO READ: Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane saddened by hostile South African homecoming

“Mamelodi Sundowns observed behavior and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion and other values which we uphold,” read a Sundowns club statement.

What an incredible send off 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🦅 thank you for the constant support! https://t.co/Rmo8Er3b7J — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 23, 2021

“We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles.

ALSO READ: I’m very confident we’ll beat Al Ahly, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

We therefore want to apologize to Al Ahly and those associated with the club,” read a club statement issued by Masandawana,” it added.

The statement concluded by saying that Sundowns will be conducting an investigation in order to find out the identities of the individuals who abused Mosimane before taking appropriate action.