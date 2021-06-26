’Unbelievable defence’ helped Kaizer Chiefs grab historic Champions League final berth

CAPE TOWN – Wydad Athletic coach Faouzi Benzarti hailed Kaizer Chiefs' "unbelievable defence" after his team was knocked out of the CAF Champions League competition at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. Chiefs came into Saturday evening's second leg semi-final with a 1-0 advantage after their triumph in Casablanca last week. Chiefs needed a mere draw to grab a slot in the final of Africa's most elite club competition.

Saturday evening's fare ended in a goalless draw, and with that, Chiefs have nailed down a place in the final on Saturday, 17 July, in Casablanca, Morocco. After the match, Benzarti said that his side dominated from start to finish, but he needed something "special" from his team to save the match.

"We dominated the match, and we used the same tactics that have worked well for us over the years," said Benzarti. "Chiefs had an unbelievable defence, and we needed a player with class to make the breakthrough. "We needed a player to put the ball in the net, but the boys just could not do it. We had so many chances."

Benzarti explained his philosophy as a coach, and it was always his objective to have his team playing "enjoyable" football. "Football is a game to enjoy, and I've always set out to make the game as enjoyable as possible," said Benzarti. "Tonight we didn't win, and we are all disappointed. "I want to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs and wish them good luck in the final."

Benzarti said later in the post-match presser that he favoured Esperance to reach the final. Esperance play Al Ahly in the other semi-final. @Herman_Gibbs