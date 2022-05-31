‘Victor Gomes could've handled the game better’, says Pitso Mosimane

Durban - Pitso Mosimane was left to reflect on a number of displeasing issues as his Al Ahly side were beaten 2-0 in the CAF Champions League Final in Casablanca, Morocco. Amongst a host of elements that Mosimane felt gave the home side the edge, was the performance of fellow South African referee, Victor Gomes. The ex- Mamelodi Sundowns mentor expressed how he felt Gomes could've handled the situations on the field better.

"The referee should have kept time, as the referee himself replaced his watch in 3 minutes and the goalkeeper fell to the ground several times and wasted more than three minutes," he told the media at the post match press conference. "In addition to the stadium boys who wasted a lot of time while returning the ball, this happened because Al-Ahly was playing the match on the opponent's court, it was natural for Wydad to win in all these circumstances." ALSO READ: ‘The best team is the one who lost’ - Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane bemoans Wydad AC's home ground advantage

The Mosimane - Gomes conversation had been a factor for consideration as soon as the two-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) Referee of the year was appointed to officiate the biggest club competition match on the continent. However Mosimane had put to rest any assumptions that he may have an ongoing feud with Gomes, going as far as saying they had developed a relationship and that the country should be celebrating Gomes' achievements on the continent. "When I lose I’m not a nice guy to be around and they understand that. I hear people saying Pitso is a bad loser. Who is a good loser? I’ve come far with Victor (Gomes) and we are now buddies because we wear the same flag on the continent. We meet all the time on flights and everywhere," said Mosimane.

