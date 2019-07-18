Victor Gomes is not part of the match officials group at all for the Afcon final. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa’s Victor Gomes will not be the referee for the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Algeria on Friday. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had announced on their Twitter account this week that Gomes was chosen to be the man in the middle.

But on Thursday, they released the list of match officials, and instead, it was Alioum Alioum of Cameroon who was chosen.

This comes after the SA Football Association congratulated Gomes on Wednesday.

“We would also like to say thank you to Caf for showing confidence in our match officials. Once again, good luck to Victor and his team,” said Tenda Masikhwa, the head of department: referees at the Safa.

Gomes is not part of the group at all, although another South African in assistant referee Zakhele Siwela will be the third assistant video referee.

Meanwhile, Safa president Danny Jordaan was chosen as a new third vice president of Caf on Thursday.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad fired his deputy Amaju Pinnick just as global governing body Fifa were releasing details of a road map to put the crisis-hit organisation back on its feet.

Ahmad, who is being investigated by Fifa’s ethics committee for alleged corruption, sacked Pinnick, the president of the Nigerian Football Federation, at a hastily-assembled meeting of the Caf executive committee.

“I’ve changed my cabinet,” Ahmad told a news conference.

Pinnick released a statement saying his term was up and he agreed with the Caf president not to renew it.

But senior Caf sources told Reuters: “Pinnick was standing up to Ahmad and taking him on in many issues, and Ahmad felt it right to get rid of him.”

Ahmad appointed Constant Omari of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Pinnick’s place as first vice president, which means that if Ahmad is removed as Caf president once Fifa have completed its probe, one of his supporters will step up to replace him at the helm of African football.

Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa will be the second vice president and Jordaan of South Africa the third vice president.

The appointment of the vice presidents is the prerogative of the Caf president. They are not elected posts.

“I would like to thank the Caf President for his display of confidence and trust in my ability to assist with addressing the challenges of African football, of which I am looking forward to,” Jordaan said in a Safa statement on Thursday.

SAFA welcomes appointment of Dr Jordaan as one of CAF Vice-Presidents https://t.co/zMDKzDercy via @SAFA_net — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) July 18, 2019

Ahmad has in the space of three months fired his general secretary, who reported him to Fifa, his finance director and now senior deputy.

Fifa will next month take over the running of Caf in what is seen as a compromise agreement with Gianni Infantino, the president of world soccer’s ruling body, for Ahmad to stay in power.

Ahmad was detained by French police in June and questioned over a sportswear deal between Caf and a French company in which the African body is said to have paid exorbitant prices for equipment it could have got much cheaper directly from the manufacturers.

Fifa are sending their Senegalese secretary general Fatma Samoura on a nine-month secondment from August to overhaul Caf in accordance with an 11-point plan that includes possible changes to the format of competitions, a review of refereeing and a task force to improve stadium security.

Samoura will also oversee a review of Caf’s judicial bodies, full transparency of money flows and implementation of good governance principles.