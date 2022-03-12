Victory for Orlando Pirates will secure CAF Confed Cup play-off berth

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates could secure a play-off berth in the CAF Confederation Cup competition if they defeat Eswatini's Royal Leopards in their Group B clash at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening (kick-off 6pm). Pirates are in second place behind log-leaders Al-Ittihad of Lybia, who will be in action later on Sunday, against JS Saoura of Algeria. If Pirates win and Al-Ittihad suffers defeat, the South Africans will move to the top of Group B and will qualify for the play-offs.

Story continues below Advertisment

Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids will be sweating over the condition of key player Thembinkosi Lorch who pulled up with a hamstring strain in the midweek game against Marumo Gallants. Davids said Lorch and other players must be well managed, otherwise, the heavy workload will take its toll on the squad. “It was a situation of Lorch, with so many games coming, he came on and got injured," said Davids. "This tells you the players are feeling the effects of so many games.

"It was difficult for us, bringing him on and we have to take him off again. "We have to manage the group now and consider their availability. We also need to lift the heads, more so after losing the derby and now out of the Nedbank Cup. "We have to lift our heads, put our chests out and go for the CAF competition. It is what we must focus on ahead of Sunday's match.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The fitness levels of the players have been good to be able to play 120 minutes after the demanding derby, two days before we played Cape Town City, two days before that playing as well. “The players did well to continue playing throughout 90 minutes. There are players that need rest as I mentioned in the case of the Lorch injury. We can’t complain about the tiredness now. "The three points (from a win) will help us in qualifying for the next round.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Last week, the two teams met for the first and Pirates handed Leopards a 6-2 in the first leg played at the Mbombela Stadium. Leopards stunned Pirates at the start by taking a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes. @Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport