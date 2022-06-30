WAFCON is here: What you need to know about South Africa's Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana begin their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a tough Group C opener against defending champions and perennial nemesis Nigeria in Rabat on Monday.

Banyana Banyana made a perfect start to their journey with a 12-0 aggregate thrashing of Cosafa counterparts Mozambique in October. Five months later, they edged North African side Algeria 3-1 on aggregate to nick their 12th qualification ticket.

The four-time runners-up began preparation for the finals with a friendly against the Netherlands in April. Despite losing 5-1 to the European champions, they exposed some domestic players and gained excellent experience. They will converge again in June for the finals.

The 59-year-old made history in 2018 when she guided Banyana Banyana to their fourth WAFCON final and the Women's World Cup for the first time. The two-time CAF Women's Coach of the Year will set her sights on breaking the African title jinx after defeating Nigeria to win the 2021 Aisah Buhari Cup.

Key players, Janine Van Wyk:

The 35-year-old is the most capped South Africa player, with over 170 appearances with the country. She is back as a player-coach at her own club JVW FC, having left Scottish side Glasgow City. With two silvers in six WAFCON tournaments, Van Wyk will now aim to provide the much-needed leadership to win the first title on her seventh appearance.