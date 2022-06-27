The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is here: What you need to know about Tunisia's Carthage Eagles Team profile: Tunisia

Nickname: Carthage Eagles Fifa Ranking: 72 How they qualified:

The Carthage Eagles put up a convincing display over two legs to cruise past neighbours Egypt in the first round before they silenced two-time winners Equatorial Guinea to realise their long-sought return to the continent since 2008. Qualifying results, first round: Egypt 2-6 Tunisia (0-1) Second Round: Tunisia 5-0 Equatorial Guinea (2-3)

WAFCON preparations: The Tunisians suffered a preparation setback in April after their botched two-match friendly with WAFCON finalists Togo. However, they are scheduled to begin the final build-up in June when most players abroad are back home.

Coach: Samir Landolsi Landolsi was behind the Carthage Eagles' qualification to their maiden tournament in 2008. And the former UAE handler, who is on his fourth stint in charge since his return in 2021, has achieved a similar feat and will now be poise to guide them past the group stage for the first time on the second attempt.

Key players: Mariem Houij The 27-year-old striker finished as the joint top-scorer with six goals during the 2022 WAFCON qualifying series. The Tunisian is the leading scorer in the Turkish topflight, with 26 goals for ALG Spor. Following her exploits at club and country, she is no doubt one of the top stars to watch.

Ella Kaabachi The France-based striker is another experienced leg in the fold of the Tunisian. Kaabachia, who currently plays for French topflight side Soyaux was one of the North Africans' top performers during the qualifiers, scoring three goals. She can be relied upon to inspire the Carthage Eagles to continental success. Sabrine Louzi