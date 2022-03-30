Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Another blot on African football’s copybook as fan violence mar qualifiers

Nigerian players were left dejected after not qualifying for the World Cup. Picture: Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

Nigerian players were left dejected after not qualifying for the World Cup. Picture: Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

Published 34m ago

Share

Durban - Mohammed Salah required emergency security personnel to escort him off the pitch as a group of Senegalese supporters, who had been on the pitch for the celebrations, attempted to attack the Egyptian captain with bottles also thrown in his direction from the stands.

Egypt had come into the match with a 1-0 lead from the first leg, but they lost with that same scoreline on the night.

Story continues below Advertisment

The game was then decided via the dreaded penalty shootout, the second between the two sides in just over a month following their meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

While a lot could be said about the laser beams that shined at the Egyptian players whenever they took a spot kick, Salah's attempt shocked a fully packed Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade after it flew over the bar, giving the hosts the early advantage.

More on this

Both sides surprisingly spurned their first four penalties in the shoot-out, but Senegal ended up winning 3-1 after Mane held his nerve, like he did in the Afcon final, from 12 yards to fired his side into 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

There were similar scenes were witnessed at Nigeria's MKO Abiola Stadium after the hosts were beaten by Ghana on away goals following a 1-1 draw.

Story continues below Advertisment

A group of fans reportedly destroyed infrastructure, another blot on African football’s copybook following a hugely controversial Afcon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Senegal will have the company of Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon as the five African countries to represent the continent in football's biggest showpiece.

@SmisoMsomi16

Related Topics:

NigeriaSoccerInternational soccerViolenceAFCON

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello