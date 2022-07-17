WATCH: Cosafa Cup teams gear up for final day in Jerusalema style

Durban - The 25th edition of the Hollywoodbet COSAFA Cup has been highly contested and is set to reach its conclusion on Sunday however the remaining teams in the tournament took time to honour 67 minutes of Former President Nelson Mandela's Legacy. Following numerous stop and starts, the eight teams involved in the knockout section of the competition found their rhythm and got themselves involved in a Jerusalema dance-off all in the spirit of good competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Amongst the activities, Bafana Bafana, together with the other five national teams remaining at this Year’s COSAFA Cup tournament participated as tournament organisers handed out 50 blankets and mattresses to the Ntokozo Sikhakhane Foundation. The final set of fixtures are set to kick off at the Sugar Ray Xulu where Bafana Bafana and Botswana will contend for the Plate Final at 10am. Senegal and Mozambique will contest for the 3rd/4th place spot at 4pm before the Chipolopolo of Zambia will look to seal a 12th COSAFA Cup crown when they tackle Namibia in this year's cup at 7pm at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.