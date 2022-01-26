WATCH: Gabadinho Mhango’s wonder strike a definite Afcon goal of the tournament contender

Johannesburg - Malawi may have bowed out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, but the goal from Gabadinho Mhango might well be the strike of the tournament. Malawi lost 2-1 to favourites Morocco in their round of 16 clash at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, but the undoubted highlight of the match was the wonder strike from the 29-year-old Mhango in the seventh minute.

With Malawi just beginning to find their rhythm and knocking the ball around, Mhango received the ball on the left wing before he cut infield with Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi on his heels. As a second Morocco player ran towards Mhango’s path, the Orlando Pirates forward reeled off a powerful strike from around 40m which caught goalkeeper Yassine Bounou off his line as the ball rocketed into the top right hand corner of the net. It was a sensational moment, and arguably the highlight of minnows Malawi’s tournament against the second-ranked team in Africa.

Gabadinho Mhango giving us one of the greatest goals in Africa Cup of Nations history 😱😳#TeamMalawi bow out of #AFCON2021 but their story certainly will not be forgotten!



The Confederation of African Football already judged the strike to be its goal of the day, and surely more awards will be coming the way of Mhango.



Gabadinho Mhango doing Gabadinho Mhango things, too - it's nice to see the rest of the world getting a look at what he's got in his locker. BBC broadcaster John Bennett said: "Gabadinho Mhango may well be my new favourite footballer."