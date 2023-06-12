WATCH: It's a vibe ... Percy Tau teaches his Al Ahly teammates how to celebrate Mzansi style

Al Ahly’s Percy Tau is a name appreciated throughout north Africa nowadays, not only for his performances but also for his goal celebrations. Tau, nicknamed “The Lion of Judah” finally looks like the player he was expected to be in Egypt and has now helped the nation’s most successful club to yet another Champions League trophy, their 11th in total.

The Red Devils beat Wydad AC in this year's final and exerted revenge on their opponents who beat them last season to walk away with the tag of Africa’s best football club. Among a host of other celebrations, Tau was seen with a group of teammates dancing around the Champions League trophy. Tau, 29, who played 85 minutes in Sunday's second leg final, became the first South African to win the Champions League twice, after he and Pitso Mosimane won it with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Former Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Mosimane brought Tau from English side Brighton & Hove Albion to Al Ahly when he was still at the helm in 2021. The Bafana Bafana international recorded five goals and five assists in 12 appearances in the Champions League this season, leading to Mosimane naming him as his player of the tournament. Since his return to Africa, Tau has managed to win the Champions League title, Caf Super Cup, Egyptian Cup, two Egyptian Super Cup titles and remains in the hunt for his first Egyptian league championship.