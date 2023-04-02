Johannesburg - This is how you send a warning to your future opponents that you mean business. Win all your home matches and complete your group stage campaign unbeaten. The Brazilians topped their Group B Champions League as they their spot in the quarterfinals already secured, Sundowns were looking to ensure they get a perfect home record in the Group stage having beaten both Al Hilal and Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld.

And given that their opponents from Cameroon had lost all their five matches before this, the result was actually never in doubt But Rulani Mokwena's team did but have the proverbial walk in the park they were expected to, Coton Sport making a match of it despite their never really threatening Riyaad Pieterse's goals.

Without their international stars who were part of the Bafana Bafana team that booked their ticket to next year's Africa Cup of Nations, the Brazilians gave more than a handful of peripheral player a run. And they did not disappoint, with leftback Terence Mashego particularly impressive with a workmanlike showing that saw him running up and down the flank. Mission accomplished for Sundowns as they end the group stage of the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL unbeaten.



They and Al Ahly advance from Group B. pic.twitter.com/HoPFI6i6cv — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 1, 2023 It was his cross into the box that led to Sylvestre Mekongo unwittingly stabbing the ball past his own goalkeeper into the net