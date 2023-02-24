WATCH: No room for mistakes insists Mamelodi Sundowns’ Denis Onyango

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango said his club are focused on the “process” rather than on the standings as they prepare to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a Champions League group stage game at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday. “We don’t look at the log. We focus on the process which is to get to 10 or 11 points which will assure us of qualification to the quarter-finals. We want to win all of the group games to give us momentum heading into the quarter-finals. It is important for us to stay focused on the aim which is to qualify for the quarter-finals,” said Onyango.

Despite being more decorated in continental competition, it is Al Ahly that will be under more pressure than Downs to win the game. The Red Devils are without a win or point in the group stage, having lost their opening game 1-0 against Al-Hilal last weekend. In contrast, Downs top the group having won both of their games so far.

With Ronwen Williams the firm first choice goalkeeper for Sundowns, Onyango is unlikely to play against Al Ahly this weekend. However, he has had his fair share of battles against the Egyptian club – Sundowns played them no less than eight times over the last four years in Africa’s premier club competition. ALSO READ: Keagan Dolly not shying away from the responsibility of leading a struggling Kaizer Chiefs

“It is becoming one of the biggest derbies on the African continent. We are happy that we are going to play them with a winning streak. The team has been training the whole week. We do not have too many injuries. Playing Al Ahly away from home is always a tough encounter. They are one of the powerhouses of African football. A win will take us to nine points and bring us closer to the semi-final,” said Onyango. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane not worried about his job ahead of Soweto Derby Sundowns will arguably have a psychological edge over their counterparts. They are unbeaten against Al Ahly in three games. In addition, Rhulani Mokwena’s side can focus a lot of energy into the Champions League given that they have virtually wrapped up the DStv Premiership title.

