Johannesburg - The stuttering Machine is back running on full throttle and the CAF Champions League dream remains on track. Mamelodi Sundowns made a mockery of their poor local form which has seen them go winless in four matches by rendering this quarter-final tie against CR Belouizdad a non-contest with a 4-1 ahead of next weekend’s second leg.

At a packed Nelson Mandela Stadium, where a vociferous local crowd was expected to cheer the home team to victory, Sundowns rushed into an early lead and though the hosts came back, the 2016 continental champions proved way too good. Peter Shalulile scored a brace and could easily have made it a hat-trick late in the game, but watched in agony as his shot ricocheted off the root of the upright after he had rounded off the goalkeeper. The Namibian put the South African champions ahead five minutes into the match when he headed in unchallenged after Aubrey Modiba delivered a sweet cross following a deep corner kick from Teboho Mokoena.

With the VAR in effect, the officials took close on four minutes to check the goal for a hint of offside, but the goal stood. He scored his second goal five minutes after the break, Shalulile smashing in a half volley in the box following a sweet pass from Thapelo Morena. Shalulile had helped make it 2-0, when he delivered across for Neo Maema to tap home after Themba Zwane had sent in a fantastic pass into the box.

Belouizdad attempted to make a contest of it when they pulled one back at the stroke of halftime, Melouid Rabaia heading in a corner to beat Ronwen Williams who had rushed off his line somewhat aimlessly. But Shalulile extended the lead with that volley before substitute Cassius Mailula made it 4-1 deep into injury time for a victory that is sure to see Sundowns progress to the semi-finals for only the second time since they won the Champions League back in 2016. Granted Belouizdad did beat Sundowns 2-0 at Loftus in a Champions’ League group stage, although that match was merely academic, but even if they repeat that feat it will not be enough to see them stop the Brazilians’ march to the last four of the continent’s premier club knockout competition.