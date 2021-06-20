’We still have work to do,’ says Arthur Zwane after Kaizer Chiefs’ win over Wydad Casablanca

The result is huge for the Naturena club, and leaves them with one foot in the final ahead of their second leg at the FNB Stadium this coming Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs did the impossible on Saturday evening when they beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in the in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal in Morocco.

While Chiefs are well placed to book their place in the final, coach Arthur Zwane believes the job is not yet done, and they will need to show up and ensure they reach the final when they face each other in the second leg.

“We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try and finish it off there,” Zwane said, according to the club’s website.

“We’ve done what we came here for, we kept a clean sheet and we wanted a goal or two. The one is okay. They will open up a bit when they come to play us and we will try and punish them.