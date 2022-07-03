What you need to know about Women’s Afcon team Burundi

Cape Town - As the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) began in Morocco on Saturday, IOL Sport profiles each team competing at the tournament.
Team: Burundi
Nickname: Swallows
FIFA ranking: No ranking
How they qualified for WAFCON:
Women’s Euro 22 group stage excitement heats up
Enforcing CAF licenses rules on coaches is keeping up with world standards
Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Manchester United exit - reports
Forest sign Henderson on loan from Manchester United
‘I was raped as a young footballer,’ says ex-Banyana coach Vera Pauw
Rangers legend Goram dies aged 58
The Swallows started their incredible journey to the continent with a 6-0 first-round thrashing of Eritrea on aggregate last October. They followed up their fine start with a convincing second-round 11-1 bashing of Djibouti to earn a maiden ticket.
WAFCON qualifying results, first round: Eritrea 0-5 Burundi (0-1)
Second round: Burundi 6-1 Djibouti (5-0)
Coach: Gustave Niyonkuru
Niyonkuru has been overseeing the transition of women's players from the Under-20s to the senior level since 2019. Having guided the team to a historic WAFCON berth, his next task will be leading the nation to a maiden success.
Key players
Joelle Bukuru
The midfielder starred for the Swallows at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women's Challenge Cup competition, where they finished fourth. The 23-year-old who is currently championing Simba's title hunt in Tanzania, will be one of the Burundians to keep an eye out for at the 12-nation event.
Rukiya Bizimana
The Etoile Du Matin forward was a huge bargain during the qualifying series after scoring four goals in the two-legged triumphs over Djibouti in February. Her scoring exploits will offer a huge prospect for the debutant East African nation.
IOL Sport