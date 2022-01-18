When we win, the whole country celebrates, says Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango

Johannesburg - Malawi forward Gabadinho Mhango is optimistic his side can qualify for the round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), ahead of their final Group B match against heavyweights Senegal in Bafoussam, Cameroon, on Tuesday evening. Malawi are third in Group B on three points, with the top two teams - Senegal and Guinea - tied on four points. With bottom-placed Zimbabwe taking on Guinea at the same time, top spot could still go to any of the top three teams.

Mhango told BBC Sport Africa: ”We didn't come here just to participate and go back home. "We came here with the ambition of us winning. Every player has a dream to win the trophy. We can do it as a team because we believe in each other." The 29-year-old striker who plies his trade for Orlando Pirates in South Africa, said his team has been buoyed by the support they have back home.

"Even though we have a small number of people in the country, they always give us incredible support no matter what. "It is very important for Malawi, because it is a small country which is far away down in Africa. "For us to show up and believe in ourselves and be here at the Africa Cup of Nations, when we win one game the whole country celebrates. It is an amazing feeling.”

In fact, qualifying for the first Afcon since 2010 was an achievement in itself explained Mhango,

"For the Malawi team to be here is great for every player. To be part of it is history. "It was a dream for us, the moment we started the competition, to get here. Each and every player put effort in, so we are all proud to be here. "To wear the Malawi badge is incredible as a million people in my country want to be here, as part of 28 people in the squad.”