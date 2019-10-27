FILE - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

MAPUTO – Bidvest Wits have one foot in the final group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating UD Songo 2-1 in a first leg play-off encounter at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto on Sunday afternoon. The Clever Boys struck first in the 28th minute through Deon Hotto, but their lead was short-lived as the Mozambique champions equalised five minutes later.

It was then left to Sameehg Doutie to grab a second half winner for the South African side.

With two away goals in the bag, coach Gavin Hunt and his team will fancy their chances of finishing off the job next Sunday when the second leg takes place in Johannesburg.

The other South African team competing in the tournament, Nedbank Cup winners TS Galaxy who play in the National First Division, are currently up against Nigerian club Enyimba as they look to reach the next round.