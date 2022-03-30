Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 30, 2022

World Cup chaos in Nigeria ends with death of Zambian doping officer

Nigerian players reacts in disappointment after defeat, Leon Balogun of Nigeria during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana at Abuja National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria on 29 March 2022. Picture: Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

Published 46m ago

Johannesburg - An official who died amid mayhem after a World Cup play-off in Nigeria was identified on Wednesday as a Zambian doping officer.

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga confirmed to AFP that Joseph Kabungo died from suspected cardiac arrest at the national stadium in Abuja after Nigerian supporters stormed the pitch following their country's elimination by Ghana on Tuesday.

Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry Nigerian fans who went on a rampage after Ghana drew 1-1 to win on away goals and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Benches were smashed and some fans chanted "Pinnick must go! Pinnick must go!", referring to Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.

ALSO READ: SA Football Association pays tribute Zambian medical officer Joseph Kabungo

Kabungo was found reportedly gasping for breath near the Ghana dressing room while seeking a player from the team for a doping test.

Efforts to resuscitate the Zambian failed and he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, although his death is not thought to be linked to the post-match violence.

"We mourn the passing of Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Fifa medical officer Joseph Kabungo and extend our condolences to his family," Kamanga said on Wednesday.

AFP

