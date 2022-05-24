Wydad coach concedes Al Ahly are favourites to win the CAF Champions League

Durban — Wydad Casablanca coach Walid Regragui has conceded that Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side are the favourites to win the CAF Champions League final against his side. The two teams are due to clash in the final of Africa’s Premier Club competition at the Stade Mohammed V on Monday night. Mosimane is bidding to win his third successive Champions League title and fourth overall.

“RS Berkane put us under pressure by winning the CAF Confederation Cup. We now have to win the Champions League for a Moroccan Super Cup. Al Ahly are putting us under a lot of pressure,” said Regragui. “Look at what they are doing on social media. Al Ahly are favourites to win the title. They are more experienced and they have history on their side. If we win, we will be very happy, especially as we didn’t make any transfers,” he said. Wydad are bidding for their first Champions League final since 2017. It was Al Ahly who they versed in the 2017 final and defeated 2-1 on aggregate

Meanwhile, Al Ahly coach Mosimane has his work cut out as he has to balance the Egyptian Premier League with the Champions League final. Al Ahly trail Egyptian Premier League leaders Zamalek by four points, albeit having played three games less. Mosimane is confident that his side can still get the job done against Zamalek. “There is no problem with playing every three days. This has always been the case at Mamelodi Sundowns and this is normal if we are competing in the Champions League. I would rather play every three days and compete for the Champions League than to play every five days in one tournament and crash out of another,” said Mosimane. Mosimane did concede that fixture congestion is causing problems for his side with a number of his players picking up injuries.

“In England they play a league of 20 teams and two cups, but the season ends and they go on holiday before pre-season and this is something that’s missing in Egypt. “Why do you think we have all these injuries? Hamdy Fathi, (Amr) El Sulya, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Aliou Dieng and even Mohamed El Shenawy. I am confident that we will win the CAF Champions League. We won back to back titles in the past two years and 10 times in total,” said the South African. @eshlinv

