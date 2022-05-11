Zamalek Sporting Director claims Pitso Mosimane asked for a job

Johannesburg - Zamalek Sporting Director Amir Mortada Mansour has claimed that Pitso Mosimane’s agent approached them about their coaching job. Zamalek recently appointed Jesualdo Ferreira as their new coach. However, there have been recent reports suggesting that Al Ahly could opt to part ways with Mosimane due to their struggles for consistency in the Egyptian Premier League, the one trophy that has eluded the South African since he took charge of the Egyptian giants in 2020.

“Mosimane’s agent approached us through a middleman, she said there are problems with Al Ahly and as an agent she was looking for potential jobs for Mosimane,” Amir told ONTime Sports. The agent of Mosimane is his wife Moira Tlhagale. ALSO READ: Ex-SAFA CEO Mumble blasts Danny Jordan's 'defence tactics' of presidency chair

Meanwhile, Mosimane has the opportunity to make history by becoming the first coach in history to win the CAF Champions League three times in a row. His side are all but destined to reach the final of Africa’s Premier Club Cup competition after defeating ES Setif 4-0 in their semi-final first leg last weekend, a game in which Percy Tau scored a brace. However, it also appears that Mosimane has been dealt a blow in his quest to win a third successive Champions League as the final is now due to be played in Morocco. This could mean that Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club who are destined to reach the final of the competition could have home advantage. The decision to host the final in Morocco after Senegal withdrew their bid has irked Mosimane who feels that the game should be played on neutral territory.

“When the Caf Champions League group stages games were finished, rumours were saying SA is hosting,” wrote Mosimane on social network platform Twitter.

“Hao, jiki jiki (suddenly), after the semi-finals game was decided, there was a loud silence in the country to host the final. “Then after the first leg of the semi-finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting.” Mosimane is currently under pressure but can potentially save his job by winning the Egyptian Premier League and Champions League this season. His team are third in the Egyptian Premier League and trail league leaders Zamalek by eight points, albeit having played four games fewer.