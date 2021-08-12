After signing Lionel Messi, PSG will go after Cristiano Ronaldo if Kylian Mbappe leaves

CAPE TOWN – Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer when the Portuguese star’s contract expires at Juventus. The French Ligue 1 side completed the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona this week, and are yet to sort out the future of French striker Kylian Mbappe, who is wanted by Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football over the last two decades, with the players winning a total of 11 Ballon d’Or awards between them. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain According to AS, the club will go all out to sign Ronaldo if they are unable to hold on to Mbappe, who has so far refused to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The club’s owners have admitted defeat in trying to persuade him to remain, but instead of selling him before his contract expires, they want to see him link up with Messi and Neymar. Ronaldo’s future has also been up for debate in recent months, with the media linking him with a return to Manchester United, or a move to Paris. Like Mbappe, his contract is up at the end of the season, and would be able to move for nothing. ALSO READ: What does Lionel Messi’s arrival mean for Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG?

Having Ronaldo and Messi in the same team would surely make Paris St. Germain the most watched team in the world, and the owners are keen on cashing in on that. Related video