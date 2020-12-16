Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - Egyptian club Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane has become the latest coach to contract Covid-19. In a brief statement on the club’s website, Al Ahly confirmed the news: “Al Ahly's head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19. Mosimane will follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home.“ While in mandatory isolation, the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor - popularly known as ’Jingles’ - will sit out his new club’s Egyptian Premier League clash against Ghazl El Mahalla on Friday.

The coach has not made any personal announcement on his twitter account. In the last post on the social media platform, Mosimane retweeted comments he made regarding the late Anele Ngcongca and Motjeka Madisha while he was still the coach of Masandawana:

Below: Mosimane started his career in Egypt on a high, leading Al Ahly to the CAF Champions League title and the Egypt Cup.

