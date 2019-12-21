Alisson Becker has called on Liverpool to seize what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make history.
Liverpool face Flamengo in the Club World Cup final today and victory over the Brazilians would not only make this their most successful year since 2001, it would see them secure this prize for the first time. Brazilian Alisson is aware of the emphasis that Flamengo have put on winning here.
‘It is big for Brazilians but I think it is bigger for who is playing in the game,’ said Alisson. ‘If you are on the outside of this competition, you don’t give it value. It is elite, it is just for the winners. Flamengo won the Libertadores. We won
the Champions League, Monterrey won the CONCACAF.