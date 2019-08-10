Dutch top-flight football club AZ Alkmaar said on Saturday that the roof had collapsed over one of the stands at their ground. Photo: @AZAlkmaar/Twitter

BERLIN – Dutch top-flight football club AZ Alkmaar said on Saturday that the roof had collapsed over one of the stands at their AFAS Stadium but no one had been hurt. The Netherlands had been hit by high winds, though Alkmaar did not initially cite a reason for the incident. They posted a picture on Twitter of the roof which had fallen onto at least two blocks of seating below.

Robert Eenhoorn, general director of Alkmaar, said the club had been in touch with police and the cause would be investigated. It was "lucky" nobody was in the stands at the time, he added.

"We are hugely shocked but above all happy that there was no human cost," Eenhorn said.

Alkmaar opened the Eredivisie at home at Fortuna Sittard last weekend and are scheduled to play away to Waalwijk on Sunday.

📢 UPDATE:



Geen gewonden bij instorten dak AFAS Stadion.



🔜 Meer info volgt.#AZ pic.twitter.com/mVqBtHMu5h — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) August 10, 2019

They are also due to host Ukrainian side Mariupol in the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.

DPA