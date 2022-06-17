ANC Women’s League call for Ria Ledwaba to be elected SAFA president

Durban — Former Gauteng Sports and Recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko and ex-Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini led the calls for the appointment of SAFA Presidency Candidate Ria Ledwaba to replace the incumbent Danny Jordan as the next president of the organization on Friday morning. Mazibuko was at the forefront as a group of women picketed a meeting held by the SAFA's National Executive Committee members at Hilton Hotel in Sandton.

"Our picket was very successful, the men inside are shaking," she chanted in the middle of the street. "Tomorrow our picket continues and we will be at SAFA house. We want to let SAFA and all the other regions know that they should vote for Ria (Ledwaba) to become the next SAFA President. Ledwaba, who is the current vice president of SAFA has had a whirlwind time in her bid to become president of the hottest seat in South African football as her attempts to stop next week's elections have fallen flat. The Pretoria high court deemed her application to be at ' unacceptable short notice".

The 56 year old had cried foul play when she was ordered to hold off the launch of her campaign in March this year as the rules stated that candidates could only campaign once confirmed to be official candidates by the governance committee. With the elections due to take place next week Ledwaba has garnered support from all facets of the country, including that of former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish. "At the moment, I’m supporting Ria (Ledwaba). It’s not because we are ex-footballers. We are football fans as well. We need change. SAFA has done good things but we need change if we are to move forward. I think if we don’t see change now, it will be difficult to see improvement in grassroots football,” while speaking exclusively to IOL Sports.

The NEC of SAFA are set to host a 'Special Congress' on Sunday and while not much may be known about the agenda of this meeting, it is believed the processes and procedures of next week's election will top that list as the most chaotic elections race in recent years heats up. Having had 14 days to rally support, Ledwaba will go head to head with Jordaan, who is running for a third term along with Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng and the winner will be decided on the 25th of this month. @SmisoMsomi16

