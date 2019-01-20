Jose Mourinho is opening up after leaving Manchester United. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims rival bosses Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were both given more support than he was.

Mourinho struggled to secure his transfer targets in the summer at Old Trafford, but Guardiola and Klopp have not had that problem at Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

‘For me it is more complicated as a manager as I don’t focus on the football itself, I have to focus also in what is to prepare the future,’ Mourinho said on beIN Sports. ‘The future starts to be prepared with principles. That is more important than the football you watch and comment on. It is more important the culture you bring to the club, the principles, so it is a bit more complex.

‘But you have the case of Manchester City. In the first season, Guardiola was not a champion, it was really difficult and people were expecting a winning City. They were coming already from winning period... and in the first to the second season Pep made great decisions, but great decisions that were supported.

‘I think how many players were in Liverpool before Jurgen arrived? No Alisson (Becker), no (Virgil) Van Dijk, no (Andrew) Robertson, no (Mohamed) Salah, no (Roberto) Firmino, no (Sadio) Mane, no Fabinho, no (Georginio) Wijnaldum, no (Naby) Keita, so this is work in depth.

‘So when I speak about leadership related to the structure of the club, it is not just leadership, it is everything, even the football ideas.

‘If you are manager (and) you have in your hands the possibility to choose the players you want to follow your football idea, or to follow the idea that you think is the best to win a certain competition, that is one thing. Another thing is if you are (not) able to do this.’

Mourinho also said the mentality of players is changing. ‘I had one say, “When you criticise me, can you do it in private?”. I said “why?” and he said, ‘Because it’s my stature in front of the other players, when you criticise me I don’t feel comfortable”. Nowadays you have to be very smart in the way you read players and their personalities.’

Daily Mail