Anti-homophobia group demands PSG explain Idrissa Gana Gueye absence

Paris — A French association fighting homophobia in sport asked Paris Saint-Germain for a second time on Monday whether Idrissa Gana Gueye refused to wear a 'rainbow' jersey in Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Montpellier. All 20 teams in Ligue 1 had the rainbow colours of the LGBTIQ+ movement on their shirts but Gueye missed PSG's match for "personal reasons" rather than injury, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

That prompted radio station RMC to posit that the Senegalese international midfielder had deliberately avoided the game so as not to wear the shirt. "Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime," tweeted Rouge Direct on Sunday. "The LFP (League) and PSG must ask Gana Gueye to explain himself and very quickly. And punish him if necessary."

The organisation followed up on Monday morning in another tweet: "We reaffirm our demand: @PSG_inside must be firm and ask for explanations from Idrissa #Gueye to shed light on this case." Gueye, 32, also missed the corresponding match last year when all teams wore the rainbow.

