Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack
Buenos Aires - Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.
Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.
"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.
Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.
Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé mourned the death of the Argentine great saying: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above.“