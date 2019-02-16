Lerato Lamola opened the scoring for Golden Arrows in their Nedbank Cup game against Witbank Spurs. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Witbank Spurs (0) 1 Lamontville Golden Arrows (1) 2

Lamontville Golden Arrows marched on to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after brushing off the National First Division outfit, Witbank Spurs 2-1 at Puma Rugby Stadium.

The game was delayed for 15 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

Lerato Lamola broke the deadlock for Abafana Bes'thende as early as seven minutes. He exchanged some neat touches with Danny Venter before beating Edmore Sibanda with a beauty of a strike on his near post.

Nkosinathi Sibisi was denied by the post 19 minutes in to the game. Seth Parusnath delivered a quality ball to pinpoint Sibisi. His attempt rattled the cross bar. The opportunity came after Siboniso Conco was fouled outside the box.

Arrows dominated the early exchanges in difficult conditions. They were playing at the frenetic pace using the pace of Conco, Knox Mutizwa and Lamola upfront.

Poor execution was the difference between Arrows and the second goal as Mutizwa missed a glorious opportunity with his head after he was spotted by Parusnath on the right and side. His attempt sailed wide from the target.

Spurs created half chances which didn't trouble Nkosingiphile Gumede between the sticks for Arrows in the first half. The conditions got better as the game went on. The sun came out and surface also got better.

Lamola doubled the lead 61 minutes in to the game for Abafana Bes'thende to complete his brace. Mutizwa was the provider this time around.

It took Spurs 80 minutes to finally test Gumede with a meaningful goalscoring opportunity. Joshua Sauls unleashed a powerful shot that was well saved by Gumede.

Spurs were asking a lot of questions in the dying minutes of the game and threw everything at Arrows in their search for the equaliser. Slovo Mrawu decreased the deficit for Spurs with a lovely goal. He showed composure with his great first touch as he laid the ball down with his chest and then put it through Gumede's leg to reduce the deficit.

Mutizwa should have put the game to bed from a sensational counter attack but Sibanda kept him at bay with a fine save. Nduduzo Sibiya played a swift pass to Venter who challenged the space before laying the ball to Mutizwa who should have passed the net with ease but Sibanda did well to deny the Zimbabwean.





