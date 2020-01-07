LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described playing Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United as being like a nightmare trip to the dentist after his side battled back to win their FA Cup third round match 1-0 on Monday following a first half in which they were overrun.
Leeds controlled the ball for almost two-thirds of the opening period and fired in 15 shots to Arsenal's three but failed to score as the home side's stand-in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez -- and the crossbar -- kept the ball out.
The pressing ability of Championship leaders Leeds under influential Argentine coach, known for his brand of hard-running football dubbed "Bielsa-ball", had Arsenal on the back foot.
"A nightmare for every team. To play against them is painful like going to the dentist - it's tough. They are a great team and what they've built is powerful," Arteta said.
"If you're not ready for Leeds, you'll get exposed."