At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

Milan - A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the new coronavirus as they return from their truncated off-season.

The new season is scheduled to start on September 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest clubs to announce they have positive cases among their players were Torino with two, and Napoli with one Thursday.

Roma and Cagliari confirmed positive cases on Wednesday.

All eight players are asymptomatic.