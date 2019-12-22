FILE - AC Milan players look dejected after the match. Photo: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

MILAN – Alejandro Gomez scored a stunning individual goal and Josip Ilicic notched a second-half brace as Atalanta thrashed a rudderless AC Milan 5-0 on Sunday, handing their opponents their joint-heaviest Serie A defeat. Former Milan player Mario Pasalic rubbed further salt into their wounds by also scoring. It was the fourth time Milan have lost a Serie A match by a five-goal margin and the first since 1998.

Gomez opened the scoring in the 10th minute, nutmegging a hapless Andrea Conti before firing a right-foot shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the tenth minute.

Pasalic, who clipped the crossbar before halftime, diverted Robin Gonsens' cross-shot into the net in the 61st minute, then Ilicic scored twice in an nine-minute spell to turn it into a humiliation for Milan as their defence fell apart.

There was more to come as Luis Muriel ran onto a through ball, outran a Milan defender, evaded Donnarumma as the goalkeeper rushed out of his area and added the fifth.