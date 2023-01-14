Cape Town - Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau could be fit to lead Al Ahly's attack at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco at the start of February. The Egyptian giants and 10-time champions of Africa Al Ahly is one of seven clubs that will be competing in the 19th edition of the competition in the two Moroccan cities Rabat and Tangier.

The event starts on Wednesday, February 1, and ends on Saturday, February 11, when the third-place play-off and final will be played. The semi-finals will be played on February 7. The other six teams are Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Auckland City (New Zealand), Flamengo (Brazil), Real Madrid (Spain), Seattle Sounders (USA) and Wydad (Morocco) - the six continental confederations, as well as the host nation's league champions. FIFA conducted the draw on Friday at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco. Al Ahly will play Auckland City in the opening match, and the winner could end up playing four-time winners Real Madrid.

Tau missed out on last year's event in the United Arab Emirates because of an injury. However, he did play the event for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2016 edition in Japan. Last year's final was won by English club Chelsea, representing UEFA as the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League. They defeated Brazilian club Palmeiras, representing CONMEBOL as the reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores. Al Ahly reported that Tau who suffered a back injury on December 12, last month, is back in training. He is doing regular work in the gym as he recovers from a back muscle injury and is under the supervision of Mahmoud Hamdi, the team’s rehabilitation specialist.

Al Ahly qualified as a second African participant having finished as runners-up to Wydad in last year's African Champions League final. Wydad go straight into round two where they face Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Brazilian side Flamengo and Spanish giants Real Madrid advanced straight to the semi-final round.

The results of the earlier rounds, will decide who Their opponents will be, At the draw in Salé, Morocco, FIFA's Gianni Infantino praised Morocco for their sterling performance at the World Cup in Qatar. "I am very proud and honoured to be here. Big congratulations to the (FIFA Club World Cup) hosts, and for their performance at the World Cup," said Infantino

"When the champions of the continents meet to create the champion of the planet, this is very special. "Congratulations to the best teams in the world for making it here." Moroccan legend and former Tottenham Hotspur star Nourredine Naybet was on the stage to assist FIFA officials to conduct the draw.