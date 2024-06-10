Bafana Bafana’s Hugo Broos fully aware of the difficult task ahead against Zimbabwe

After playing out to a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Friday, Bafana Bafana will lock horns with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday with hopes of walking away with all three points to improve their chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana are currently in fourth place in Group C after managing to collect a total of four points from a possible nine. Zimbabwe are currently sixth after managing just two draws and a defeat from their three matches.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is fully aware of the difficult task ahead against a tricky Zimbabwe side, with the coach saying there are no more easy games in Africa.

“In this group there is difficulty, this is a problem for all the teams, every team can win against any other team, and every team can take points from any other team. So it will be tough until the end,” said Broos.