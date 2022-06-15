Bafana icon Mark Fish declares support for Ria Ledwaba in SAFA Presidency race

Durban — Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish has said that he is supporting Ria Ledwaba in the race for Danny Jordaan. Ledwaba is currently challenging for the SAFA Presidency but is viewed as an outsider against competitor Danny Jordaan. “At the moment, I’m supporting Ria (Ledwaba). It’s not because we are ex-footballers. We are football fans as well. We need change. SAFA has done good things but we need change if we are to move forward. I think if we don’t see change now, it will be difficult to see improvement in grassroots football,” said Fish.

Fish insisted that change is now necessary if Bafana Bafana is to embark on a revival after nearly two decades of mediocrity on the field of play. “We are giving support to an individual who has spoken to us as ex-players and said that she can bring change. We need change to move on. We need to get back to being number one in the continent and back to being among the top 20 or 25 in the World,” said Fish. The former Charlton Athletic defender insisted that while he is supporting Ledwaba, he has no personal issues with Jordaan.

“Danny has never done anything wrong to me. I have a picture of Danny, myself and Benni McCarthy at the 1998 World Cup. I also have a picture of myself and Danny in Congo. He is passionate about the game. Nothing has changed but I feel that we need a change of leadership. Ria has put up her hand and we are behind it because we feel that there should be change,” said Fish. @eshlinv IOL Sport