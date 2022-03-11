5 PSL legends who didn’t get a lot of love from Bafana Bafana

Durban - There are some local heroes of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the years who to the surprise of some did not play as much as they should have for Bafana Bafana. Despite dazzling on the domestic scene, they did not become regulars for the national team. Either they were in the wrong place at the wrong time or they did not suit the style of the particular coach at the time.

IOL Sports’ Eshlin Vedan looks at five such players who did not play for Bafana Bafana as much as you think they did.

Hlompho Kekana For a man hailed for his longevity and for being one of the greatest midfielders and leaders in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era, it’s nothing short of unbelievable that Kekana only had 30 national team caps. Had it not been for regular appearances from Andile Jali and Dean Furman over the years, Kekana would have had more national team caps.

Despite not being technically retired from professional football, it is very unlikely that Kekana will don the national team jersey again. Gerald Sibeko Sibeko was part of the rare one men club, having spent his entire professional career with Kaizer Chiefs. Despite being part of the Chiefs squad for 12-years, he never played international football.

He did receive a call-up to the Bafana squad in the late 2000s by former coach Joel Santana but was not used.

Jimmy Tau Kaizer Chiefs legend Jimmy Tau was a first-team regular for the Amakhosi for nearly ten years. He helped Chiefs win one league title and was one of the best right-backs in the Premier Soccer League during his prime. However, Tau could not really break into the Bafana Bafana team on a regular basis as he made just eight appearances for the country. Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane was a decent player in his day but it is safe to say that his playing skills were not on par with his tactical skills as a mentor. Such seems to be the trend worldwide where journeymen and less gifted footballers usually make the best managers. Mosimane was mainly a journeyman as a professional footballer and made four appearances for Bafana Bafana in the early 90s.

Rowen Fernandez Fernandez is best remembered for having played a big role in helping Kaizer Chiefs win back to back league titles in 2003/04 and 2004/05.