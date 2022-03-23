Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

African super agent Mike Makaab blasts Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Caf Champions League 2021/2022 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly SC on the 12 March 2022 at, FNB Stadium, Soweto. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Caf Champions League 2021/2022 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly SC on the 12 March 2022 at, FNB Stadium, Soweto. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Continental super agent, Mike Makaab is on the receiving end of heavy social media backlash following comments he made after coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad announcement.

Makaab who also is managing director of Prosport International responded to suggestions made by Broos that Bafana don't need Mamelodi Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and his client Andile Jali in the national team rebuilding process.

Story continues below Advertisment

He described Broos' remarks as "Foolish '' on his Twitter account after the head coach questioned why the national team failed to qualify for the recent Afcon with these two players in the squad if they are really that good.

Makaab's tweet stirred an uproar as football supporters throughout the country dismissed his opinions, a few even suggesting that his comments are in the interest of his client Jali.

ALSO READ: Themba Zwane at peace with Bafana Bafana omission

More on this

"Generally agents will feel aggrieved when their players are not selected for the national team," one responder said.

"Broos is very correct but then Mr Makaab has different interests other than the improvement of the national team.

“Agents in South Africa are known to be one of the reasons for the national team's downfall, they are ruthless," another tweeted.

Story continues below Advertisment

Makaab maintained his position and defended his remarks. He appeared to understand the misconceptions in his tweet and addressed his followers' confusion in one of a number of responses.

Story continues below Advertisment

"I don’t represent Zwane. Let me clarify what I am saying. I am not criticizing the coach for not selecting Zwane and Jali, I am saying his statement is foolish. It’s like saying I am not selecting Messi for Argentina because he has never won a World Cup with his country," he explained.

@SmisoMsomi16

Related Topics:

Hugo BroosMamelodi Sundowns

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello