African super agent Mike Makaab blasts Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Johannesburg - Continental super agent, Mike Makaab is on the receiving end of heavy social media backlash following comments he made after coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad announcement.
Makaab who also is managing director of Prosport International responded to suggestions made by Broos that Bafana don't need Mamelodi Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and his client Andile Jali in the national team rebuilding process.
He described Broos' remarks as "Foolish '' on his Twitter account after the head coach questioned why the national team failed to qualify for the recent Afcon with these two players in the squad if they are really that good.
Makaab's tweet stirred an uproar as football supporters throughout the country dismissed his opinions, a few even suggesting that his comments are in the interest of his client Jali.
"Generally agents will feel aggrieved when their players are not selected for the national team," one responder said.
"Broos is very correct but then Mr Makaab has different interests other than the improvement of the national team.
“Agents in South Africa are known to be one of the reasons for the national team's downfall, they are ruthless," another tweeted.
Foolish statement Mr Broos! https://t.co/4RCsUEwsqM— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) March 22, 2022
Makaab maintained his position and defended his remarks. He appeared to understand the misconceptions in his tweet and addressed his followers' confusion in one of a number of responses.
"I don’t represent Zwane. Let me clarify what I am saying. I am not criticizing the coach for not selecting Zwane and Jali, I am saying his statement is foolish. It’s like saying I am not selecting Messi for Argentina because he has never won a World Cup with his country," he explained.