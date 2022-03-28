All set for the Bafana Legends Golf Day

Johannesburg – A host of Bafana Bafana legends will descend upon Johannesburg to join Neil Tovey’s team for the MetroWired Legends Golf Day on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 at the Bryanston Country Club. Midfield maestro, Doctor Khumalo, will lead football clinics at the nearby St Stithians College with the institution’s boys and girls First Teams, alongside the Shoes Of Wisdom Foundation kids based in Soweto.

With all the golfers raring to go, the children are just as excited to be coached by their hero, who will share his skills and knowledge. The clinics are also geared at assisting the college’s teams prepare for the upcoming Easter Festival that will be hosted at St Stithians. South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, the Honourable Mr Nathi Mthethwa, is delighted that an event of this nature taking place, as it highlights the important role played by our yesteryear heroes.

“As a nation, we should never forget our heroes or where we come from, for if that happens the next generation will have no reference – and history will judge us harshly. Our ability as a country to celebrate milestones is what helps us draw inspiration to perform to the maximum, even when things are difficult. I am delighted that the Class of 96 and all the other Bafana Bafana legends have not been forgotten because today we walk tall thanks to the work they put in,” said the Minister. “I know this is one of many celebrations still to come, but I am excited to see something is being done. Having won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, especially on home soil, is reason enough to celebrate – and we hope this will give courage to the current Bafana Bafana generation. We are also inspired to see that there will be coaching clinics on the day – this is a clear indication of how legends can inspire the next football generations, from schools to clubs, as Doctor Khumalo will be doing at St Stithians. This is a very important part of development that should take place across the country. And also, it must be properly structured and be on an on-going basis – after all, we have enough legends to assist on that score.” The MetroWired Class Of 96 Legends Golf Day event has received a shot in the arm with the national broadcaster, the SABC, coming on board as a media partner.

They will be broadcasting live from the venue on radio and TV, led by Metro FM’s “Jersey No. 10” Thomas Mlambo, who will also host one lucky listener during the radio show from the golf club. We are delighted to announce that event sponsors, MetroWired, have added another incentive to the existing HOLE-IN-ONE challenge where golfers stand to win the R100 000.00 prize to share with the Shoes Of Wisdom foundation on Hole 9. A brand-new Harley Davidson motorbike worth R600 000,00 is also on offer to be won on Hole 14.

A member of the public can also win a chance to spend a day playing golf and watch the match with the Bafana Bafana legends. To enter the competition, visit www.classof96.co.za After the golf, there will be a prize-giving ceremony. This will be followed by a networking session as those present at the venue will be waiting for the viewing of the international friendly match between Bafana Bafana and France.

During this period, the SABC will be engaging the legends about the clash with the World Champions. You can follow all the action and interaction on the SABC Sport social media platforms and watch the friendly live on SABC 1 starting at 21h00. For more golf enquiries contact us on [email protected]