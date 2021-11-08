AmaZulu's Tercious Malepe to replace Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti in revised Bafana Bafana squad

Johannesburg – Coach Hugo Broos named a revised 24-man squad to take on Zimbabwe and Ghana for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 this week. The players have all arrived at the training camp as they heeded the call to represent their country, and push on with the hope of qualifying for the World Cup.

While caution was taken with the suspension of Victor Letsoalo for the first game, an additional player was added to the initial 23-man squad. There has been an alteration in defence as bad news hit earlier this week. Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti will have to sit this one out. The experienced left-back has torn his Achilles tendon and will be sidelined for months. Tercious Malepe from AmaZulu has been called up to fill the void.

The revised squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Tercious Malepe (Amazulu), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

Midfielders: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs) Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday, and the away game will be held on Sunday.