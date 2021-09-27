Antagonism rife between Safa and PSL as Bafana assistant coach denied entry to Pirates match
Share this article:
The age-old antagonism between the country's national football body Safa, and the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South Africa's men's professional football league, reared its ugly head again over the weekend.
A member of Bafana Bafana's technical staff was turned away from a DStv Premiership match in Orlando.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shared the information with the media at Monday's press conference. The conference, which was delayed for two days to allow the Bafana Bafana coaches more time to see players in action, was called to announce the national 23-man squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.
Broos did not name the Bafana Bafana assistant coach who was turned away from attending the DStv Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. The assistant coach was armed with PSL accreditation.
A highly upset Broos told the media it was hard to believe that the club that turned away the assistant coach, is headed by Irvin Khoza, who is also the vice-president of Safa. Broos added that the coach had obtained the necessary accreditation from the PSL.
Two weeks ago, Broos was also given the coldshoulder by the PSL after he expressed the desire to meet with PSL coaches. He felt it was in the interest of all that he shared his thoughts on national team players. He was told that such a meeting could not take place because of time constraints.
IOL Sport