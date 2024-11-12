Anything is possible: Sage Stephens reflects on first Bafana Bafana call up at 33

The veteran goalkeeper helped Stellenbosch FC win the Carling Knockout Cup last season, while the club also finished third in the league. The countdown is well underway.........#BafanaPride #AFCONqualifier pic.twitter.com/Prg9yWutJ1 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 10, 2024

Having been named captain this season, he’s once again played a key role, leading the club to the MTN8 final, where they were beaten by Orlando Pirates in controversial fashion. The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City shotstopper will now provide competition for Yashin Trophy-nominated Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine in the national team. “To have your first call-up at the age of 33, for me, it’s an incredible feat,” the Stellies skipper said.

“The only thing I would like to say is, ‘It’s never over until you decide it’s over’. Ultimately, everyone has their own journey and path to lead. The only thing I can say is ‘never give up’. “If it happened to me at the age of 33, anything is possible for any young person at any club in the league or around the world. It’s just to continue working hard and believing in yourself,” Stephens said. Stephens came through the ranks at the recently liquidated Moroka Swallows, played his first game of professional football at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg. That was also the venue where Bafana were going through their paces ahead of Friday’s clash against Uganda in Kampala.

“It’s been a week for me, an emotional week. Funny enough, the path has led me back to this stadium [Dobsonville] where it all started. If I had to script it myself, I don’t think I would have scripted it any better. “To make my first call up at the stadium where I played my first football game, I am so very blessed and honoured to have this privilege.” Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.