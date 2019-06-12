Percy Tau steps in to kick a ball during Bafana Bafana practice in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Bafana Bafana have finally arrived in Dubai for their pre-tournament Africa Cup of Nations camp, and are excited about playing in their first warm-up game against Ghana. But warm is the operative word for the South Africans – they are dealing with temperatures in the region of 47 degrees in the UAE, which has forced their first friendly against the Black Stars to be moved from 3pm to 5.30pm on Saturday.

It will take the form of a practice match to allow all players from both sides to get game time.

Bafana’s preparations were already hampered by the withdrawals of Keagan Dolly (injury) and Rivaldo Coetzee (personal reasons), while they also left Johannesburg a day late due to flight delays.

As a result, following their Ghana clash, Bafana will leave for Cairo on Sunday instead of Monday, ahead of a second friendly against Angola on Wednesday, 19 June at a venue between the Suez region and Cairo.

“We are in Dubai, and will have three sessions before we play a friendly against Ghana. It is boiling hot, but what else can we do? It is what we are expecting to come up against in Egypt, as we have been told that it is going to be very hot,” Bafana assistant coach Molefi Ntseki said on Wednesday.

“On the technical side, we are working on the structure, different formations, and it’s important for us to have the technical endurance – how we want to attack, defend.

“The guys responded very positively to the plan, to the programme, and we are all looking forward to the first game.

“We can easily go all the way, but what’s important is the technical cohesion and endurance. With the crop of players we have in camp, we are up for the challenge.”





