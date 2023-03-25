Cape Town – The damning behaviour of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was seriously inappropriate in the aftermath of his side's lacklustre 2-all stalemate in Friday evening's Afcon clash at the Orlando Stadium. Broos failed to perform his media duties after he was floored by the outcome against lowly Liberia, who were the decided underdogs against overwhelming favourites South Africa.

His boorish behaviour kicked in when he stormed out of his technical area towards the tunnel, even before the final whistle, when it became clear there was no time for the side to attempt to recover the lead. Broos skipped the on-field post-match media interviews and tried to do the same at the post-match presser in Orlando. Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele fronted the media, but they refused to proceed without Broos, who later made his way into the conference room.

Earlier today, Broos, in an interview with Safa media, apologised to the nation for his boorish behaviour. In football circles, anywhere in the world, this type of ill-mannered behaviour would not be tolerated, and the coach would have been sent packing. “It was everything (lots of emotions)," said Broos.

"When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances. "But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances, that in the last half an hour we lost control over the game because yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were.

https://t.co/Fo4VgdzLF8 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 25, 2023 “And then, yeah, in the 91st minute or 92nd minute, you get a goal where you lose the victory. And that, yeah, that left me with a lot of emotions and I left at 2-2, went immediately to the dressing room. "I did not fulfil my media obligations and I want to apologise for that. But I am a human being and the emotions took control over me yesterday. I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment and that’s what I did.

"It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision.” There was no substance to the speculation that Broos was throwing in the towel after last night's failure and heading back home to his native Belgium.

“Yes, yes, for sure for sure, if there is something I want it is to qualify (Bafana Bafana) for the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said. “It has been the same (goal) since I got to South Africa. It is something I have worked for in the last two years and it was with ups and downs. Sometimes people didn’t understand why I took some decisions, but I think everyone saw yesterday that we have a good team."