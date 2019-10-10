PORT ELIZABETH – Bafana Bafana shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate with Chippa United this morning in a friendly match that was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
Bafana are preparing for their clash against Mali on Sunday in the same venue.
Both teams were looking to build from the back and packed numbers in the middle of the park.
Darren Keet started in goals for Bafana while Thapelo Morena and Mosa Lebusa operated as right back and left back respectively.
Captain, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi were at the heart of defence.