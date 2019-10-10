Bafana and Chippa share the spoils in Port Elizabeth warm-up match









Banafa players getting ready for their warm-up match against Chippa United on Thursday morning. Photo: @BafanaBafana on twitter PORT ELIZABETH – Bafana Bafana shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate with Chippa United this morning in a friendly match that was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Bafana are preparing for their clash against Mali on Sunday in the same venue. Both teams were looking to build from the back and packed numbers in the middle of the park. Darren Keet started in goals for Bafana while Thapelo Morena and Mosa Lebusa operated as right back and left back respectively. Captain, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi were at the heart of defence.

Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thato Mokeke controlled the proceedings in the middle of the park.

The Chilli Boys were resolute at the back, making it difficult for Bafana Bafana to penetrate their defences.

Morena was overloading on the right and side as Zwane played as an inside right winger in a three man frontline that included Thembinkosi Lorch and Bradley Grobler.

Keet made way for Ronwen Williams 31 minutes in to the game. Four minutes later, Bafana were in the lead. Lebusa broke the deadlock with a thumping header from Keagan Dolly's corner kick on the left and side.

The Chilli Boys restored parity at 71 minutes into the game. Elvis Moyo headed his side back in to the game profiting from an exquisite cross from Mzikayise Mashaba on the left and side.

Results:

Bafana Bafana (1) 1

Chippa United (0) 1

IOL Sport

