Bafana Bafana 23-man squad named for games against Guinea and France

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Monday named his 23-man squad for upcoming international games against Guinea on March 25 and France on March 29.
As expected, the squad is mostly made up of young players as Broos looks to develop a side that is worthy of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Orlando Pirates defender Bandile Shandu makes the squad as a reward for his recent sterling performances for the Sea Robbers. Shandu’s move to Pirates ahead of the season came as a surprise to many, but he is repaying the faith shown in him by the Soweto giants with his recent goals.
Al Ahly attacker Percy Tau is also in the squad along with Pyramids FC’s Fagrie Lakay. They will be supported by Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Lyle Foster.
Bafana Bafana squad:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Terrence Mashego, Lyle Lakay, Rushine De Reuck, Siyanda Xulu, Athenkosi Mcaba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bandile Shandu
Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Ethan Brooks, Keagan Dolly
Forwards: Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay, Percy Tau