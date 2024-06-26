Bafana Bafana and Mozambique play to a draw in COSAFA Cup opener in Gqeberha

Bafana Bafana kicked off their COSAFA Cup campaign with a 1-all draw against southern African rivals Mozambique at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday. The team, which is coached by Hugo Broos’ assistant coach Helman Mkhalele for the tournament, featured a number of younger players who were looking to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

They found themselves 1-0 up through defender and captain Rushwin Dortley in the 39th minute, who beat Acacio Muendane in the Mozambican goal. Dortley almost scored a seconds early on in the second half, but his effort from a set piece sailed over the cross bar, leaving the coaching staff frustrated. The home side were unable to stamp their authority on the game, and found themselves level again in the 65th minute of the encounter when Chamito Alfandega put the ball past Mondli Mpoto in the Bafana Bafana goal.

In the minutes that followed, both sides had a few opportunities to go ahead in the game, but none found the back of the net. Sinoxolo Kwayiba had a glorious chance to win it at the death, but his effort was kept out of the goal thanks to a last-ditch tackle by Ossama Pedro. As a result, the teams had to settle for a point each, and will both be looking to get their tournament going properly in their next games in the COSAFA Cup.