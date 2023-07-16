Bafana Bafana beat Malawi on penalties to claim bronze medal in the Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 5-3 on penalties and claimed third place in the Cosafa Cup at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. The South African men's football team won the bronze medal for the second time in the competition's history.

Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli opted to refresh his side and hand starting berths for Kaizer Chiefs duo Siyabonga Gumede and Puso Dithejane in defence as part of six changes made. For the first time in the tournament, the hosts began a match without either of Sibongiseni Mthethwa or Thabo Cele in the heart of midfield as Shadrack Kobedi and Genino Palace partnered Rowan Human. Former Chiefs man Patrick Mabedi, who now holds the Head Coach position at The Flames also rang the changes with as many as six alterations in the starting 11.

A cagey opening quarter of an hour saw the first opportunity fall for the hosts through a set-piece in the 11th minute. What looked kike a rehearsed routine saw Tebogo Tlolane deliver a corner onto the first post and it was met by captain of the day Katlego Mohamme but his glancing header landed straight into the hands of Brighton Muntali in goals. Bafana’s top scorer in the competition with three goals, Tshegofatso Mabasa received arguably the side’s best chance of the first half when he ran through on goal in the 24th minute.

The Orlando Pirates man latched onto a Kobedi through but his attempted lob shot was pounced on by Muntali who was doing everything to keep Malawi in the game. The halftime whistle called time to an entertaining match in Umlazi, boosted by a lively fanbase for both outfits. Tactically, Bafana’s coach would have been the happier one as his 3-5-2 formation seemed to surprise the visiting and therefore allowed the hosts to create chances.

Needing to control tempers and try to add a cutting edge to the offence, Bafana pulled off their two teenagers at the back for the experience of Lyle Lakay and Thembela Sikhakhane while Victor Letsoalo made way for Iqraam Rayners. The Stellenbosch man was immediately guilty of wasting a chance as he hit the upright from inside the six-yard box in the 54th minute. Rayners ghosted in from the far post to run into a Sikhakhane cross but his attempt to score with the knee saw him miss when it looked impossible.