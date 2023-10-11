Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has grown increasingly frustrated with playing hide and seek with PSL clubs who made no attempt to meet him. The fiery Belgian is just over two years into his spell as Bafana coach with the goal to return the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions to their former glory.

Broos has had somewhat of an uneasy relationship with PSL clubs ever since he stepped into his role and his outspoken nature has not only rubbed these teams the wrong way but their players, too. The former Afcon winner with Cameroon has identified a need for more collaboration between SA’s clubs and the national team that would aid the progress of his newlook squad. Speaking on Monday ahead of two upcoming friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast, Broos revealed that the issue has never been on his side as these “meetings” have been postponed several times and are yet to take place.

“I’ve tried for two years to meet the coaches but every time, the PSL postpones it,” Broos said. “I made four attempts and all four times it was postponed by the PSL. I know the communication can be better, but it’s not my fault. It’s not my responsibility because I made four attempts to have that communication.” In September 2021, Broos was controversially denied entry to a Premiership game between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. From that day onwards, the relationship between Broos, the PSL and club coaches has never recovered.

The 71-year-old coach was left fuming after that shocking incident and expressed that there would come a point where he stops making these attempts. “I’m not a fool and I won’t be on my knees to beg and plead to speak to the coaches,” said Broos. “I want to see the guys and I want to see my colleagues here in South Africa, but if they cancel four times, what am I supposed to do?

“Also, it’s not the coaches, so what can I do? If I have to do oneon-one, I'll have to travel all over South Africa to do that.” It appears Broos is finally fed up with the dysfunctional nature of his connection with the clubs that provide him with players to compete. The experienced coach will now turn his focus towards forming a good enough squad to battle Eswatini on Friday before a trip to the Ivory Coast to face the Elephants, who are the hosts of next year’s Afcon.